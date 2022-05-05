Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.97 ($74.71).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €61.22 ($64.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.44. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.