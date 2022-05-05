Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.