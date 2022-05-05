Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

ITW stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

