SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

SEAS stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

