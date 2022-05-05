Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

