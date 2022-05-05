Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.