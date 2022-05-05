Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

