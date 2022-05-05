Sema4 (SMFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Sema4 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sema4 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $117,196 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sema4 by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,025 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sema4 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,427,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 114,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sema4 by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 231,410 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

