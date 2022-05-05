Sema4 (SMFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Sema4 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sema4 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $117,196.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sema4 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,427,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.