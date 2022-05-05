SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

