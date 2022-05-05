Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Sempra posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Shares of SRE opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

