Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Critical Review

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semrush and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rapid7 0 3 12 0 2.80

Semrush presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.04%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $132.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.80%. Given Semrush’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Rapid7.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semrush and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 7.99 -$3.29 million ($0.02) -532.50 Rapid7 $535.40 million 10.30 -$146.33 million ($2.64) -35.88

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42% Rapid7 -27.33% N/A -8.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

