Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 40,471 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,774,472 shares in the company, valued at $494,756,760.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

