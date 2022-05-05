Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

