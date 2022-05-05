ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SREV stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 408,678 shares of company stock valued at $513,535. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

