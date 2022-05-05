SES AI (SES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. SES AI has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

