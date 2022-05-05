SES AI (SES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. SES AI has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

