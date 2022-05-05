Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

