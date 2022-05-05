Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

