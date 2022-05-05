Sharps Compliance (SMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMED opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.