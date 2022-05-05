Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SMED opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
