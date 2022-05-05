Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMED opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.