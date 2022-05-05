Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,316.78 ($28.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,077.27. The company has a market cap of £174.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,321.50 ($29.00).

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

