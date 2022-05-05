Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,316.78 ($28.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,077.27. The company has a market cap of £174.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,321.50 ($29.00).
In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
