Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 152.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

