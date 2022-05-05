Shenandoah Telecommunications to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

