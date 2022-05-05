Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Sell at Veritas Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,054.64.

Shares of SHOP opened at $485.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,029.20. Shopify has a twelve month low of $411.17 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

