Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,304 ($28.78).

RAT stock opened at GBX 2,095 ($26.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,905.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

