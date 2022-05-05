Short Interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Drops By 22.5%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 781,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

