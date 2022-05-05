Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Drops By 22.6%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.