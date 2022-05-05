Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Drops By 22.6%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

