Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Decreases By 22.7%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $38.37 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
