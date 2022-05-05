Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declines By 22.6%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

