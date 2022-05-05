Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Decreases By 22.0%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 470,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.28 on Thursday. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

