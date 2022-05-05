Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Declines By 22.2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 690,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

