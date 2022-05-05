Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Decreases By 22.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXC stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

