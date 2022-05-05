Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Decreases By 22.0%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pearson stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

