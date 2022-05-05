Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Rises By 16.7%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,032.6 days.

PORBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

PORBF opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.