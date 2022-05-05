Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Expands By 16.6%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $702.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

