Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Drops By 21.7%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

