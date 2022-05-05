Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “
SHWDY stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.85. Showa Denko K.K. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)
