Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

