Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
