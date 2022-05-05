Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.0 days.

Siegfried stock opened at $730.00 on Thursday. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $730.00 and a 1 year high of $859.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.47.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Siegfried Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.