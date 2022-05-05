Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €51.98 ($54.72) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a one year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

