Sientra (SIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sientra by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

