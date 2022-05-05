Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.08.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.60.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

