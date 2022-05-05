SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

