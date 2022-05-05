SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

