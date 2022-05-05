SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 55,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

