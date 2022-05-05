SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of SIGA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
