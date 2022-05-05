Silvergate Capital (SI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI):

4/20/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00.

4/8/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

3/21/2022 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

