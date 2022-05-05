Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Roger Dankel Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

