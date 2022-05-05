Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after buying an additional 260,479 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

