Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

