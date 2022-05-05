Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $33.37.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
