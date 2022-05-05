Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.