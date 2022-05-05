Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
