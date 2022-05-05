SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $132.96 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

